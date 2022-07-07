FLOMATON, Ala. (WKRG) — Three people are wanted for questioning after gas pump buttons were stolen, according to the Flomaton Police Department.

The Flomaton Police Department said these buttons cost over $100 to replace and must be done by a technician. When these buttons are stolen, the gas station loses a lot of money.

Pumps can’t operate until the button is replaced, which means the gas station has to shell out money for their replacements while the pump loses money, according to Flomaton Police.

These three women are wanted for questioning only. They have not been charged with a crime. If you have any information about their whereabouts, call the Flomaton Police Department at 251-296-5811.