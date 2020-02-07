Gas leak reported after accident in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriffs Office says one person was taken to a local hospital after an accident with on Hwy 225 near General Canby Blvd.

BCSO reports the accident caused a natural gas leak near Buzbee Fish Camp. Power lines in the Spanish Fort Estates area are down as well.

Expect delays in that area as the road is currently closed. News 5 is on the way to the scene.

