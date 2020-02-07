Gas leak reported after accident in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriffs Office says one person was taken to a local hospital after an accident with on Hwy 225 near General Canby Blvd.

BCSO reports the accident caused a natural gas leak near Buzbee Fish Camp. Power lines in the S p anish Fort Estates area are down as well.

There is a motor vehicle accident with a natural gas leak on Hwy 225 near General Canby Blvd north of Spanish Fort. The roadway is currently closed. Expect delays in this area. — BC Sheriff's Office (@1BC_SO) February 7, 2020

Expect delays in that area as the road is currently closed. News 5 is on the way to the scene.

