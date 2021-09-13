Gas donations for Ida relief keep coming from Eastern Shore community

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) — A third haul of gas has made its way from the Eastern Shore to Louisiana to assist with relief efforts in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida.

This all started last week when the Daphne Mayor Robin LeJeune agreed to partially fund 350 gallons to be delivered to Baton Rouge by Daphne Search and Rescue.

A couple of days later, members of Providence United Methodist Church in Spanish Fort caught wind of the move and wanted to foot the bill for another haul.

This week, Sharmyne Wall – the daughter of a late member of Daphne Search and Rescue – wanted to donate about 800 gallons of gas in honor of her mother, Judy Hamman. Hamman died from cancer on Sept. 5, 2020, according to Chaplain Tony Dickey.

“Judy was well-loved by Daphne Search and Rescue,” Dickey said. “She fed us. She kept us in line, and in honor of that her daughter felt it would make things a lot better knowing it was a worth while cause.”

The donation train hasn’t stopped yet. Chaplain Dickey said Springhead Missionary Baptist Church in Pensacola has also offered to fund a gas donation.

The gas will go directly to Cajun Coastal Search and Rescue, a group that’s working relief efforts in Southeast Louisiana’s hardest-hit areas.