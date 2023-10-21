FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Gambino’s Italian Grill has been named the sixth-best everyday eatery in the United States, according to Tripadvisor.

Roughly 750,000 restaurants nationwide were in consideration, and Gambino’s of Fairhope cracked the top 10, according to the popular information hub on where to stay and what to do throughout the world.

“Gambino’s … offers a variety of delicious Southern-Italian and Sicilian food,” the Tripadvisor article states. “The restaurant has a beautiful dining room and a bay-view room that provides a stunning view of the Mobile Bay’s gorgeous sunsets.

“The menu is full of mouth-watering dishes like tortelloni, seafood, lasagne, and chicken parmesan. Gambino’s is the perfect place to enjoy a relaxing dinner and great entertainment.”

Gambino’s is the second oldest restaurant in Fairhope (the first being Julwin’s) after opening in 1976. It quickly became a local favorite, and its popularity spread regionally, nationally and even globally.

“This absolutely blows my mind. We are ecstatic that we jumped up from 13th best in the nation to sixth best in the nation,” Founder and Owner Rick Gambino said.

“Here we are in a small town like Fairhope and getting this type of recognition and distinction. We are aging like a fine wine. Getting even better with age. It’s quite an honor.”

Gambino’s is open seven nights a week, beginning at 4 p.m. daily. The recently renovated restaurant features a patio dining area and coy pond.

The Wise Guys Lounge provides nightly entertainment.

INCIDENT LOCATION: