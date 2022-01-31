FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department responded to a call just after midnight Monday morning about a structure fire. Daphne Fire Department, MedStar EMS and Fairhope police were also dispatched to the residence.

According to FVFD, the initial report was that the carport and car were on fire at a home on Boothe Road. When first responders got to the scene they found the carport completely engulfed in flames and collapsing, while the fire continued to the attic of the house.

A group of the firefighters entered the house and worked their way into the attic where the fire was. The group had to use a chainsaw in order to get into the attic. Officials say the fire was out within 15 minutes.