ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — With many teachers leaving the profession during the pandemic and fewer students pursuing education degrees in college, the teacher shortage in Baldwin County is real. The traditional ways of filling positions are not working as well anymore, so Baldwin County Public Schools are thinking “outside the box,” said Tiffany Wilson, director of human resources.

“We are working with students interested in the field of education and support them by offering them scholarship opportunities,” Wilson said.

The scholarships are called “Baldwin Proud Future Teacher” scholarships. Wilson says it is a “grow your own” teacher pool in a time when teacher candidates are getting harder and harder to find.

“This year has been the hardest,” said Robertsdale High School Principal Joe Sharp. “Matter of fact, I am fully staffed for the first time today.”

Sharp supports any effort to get students interested in pursuing an education career.

“See what it’s like on the other side of the desk, see what it’s like to develop those lesson plans and manage the classroom.”

Robertsdale High School senior Alex Cook is one of those students. He says he wants to be a professor. He is a member of the Future Teachers of Alabama club now popping up in high schools throughout Baldwin County.

“It basically shows me how much work goes into being a teacher and how much love teachers give to their students,” Cook said.

Future Teacher scholarships are available in all eight Baldwin County feeder patterns of the school system.

“Everyone wants what’s best for their kids,” says Sharp. “That’s why hiring is such a critical component of school success.”

Seniors who want to pursue a career in education and become one of Baldwin County’s future teachers have until Feb. 28 to apply online for the scholarship.

The scholarships will be awarded later this year helping students determined to get a job as a teacher, move to the head of the class.