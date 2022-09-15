GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — There is something different about a wing of Gulf Shores Elementary School. The look, the expandable classrooms, even the décor. It’s a far cry from what most are used to in school and parents are noticing.

“They talk about how excited the kids are to come to school, how interactive the learning is and they’re coming home with excitement,” said school board President Kevin Corcoran.

The five million dollar, 10 thousand square foot addition includes the STEAM Lab, which stands for Science, Technology, Engineering, the Arts and Math.

“It’s the tip of the iceberg,” said Corcoran. “We want people to see what the future of Gulf Shores City Schools is going to look like and this fabulous facility is an example of that.”









Corcoran said this is just the beginning. “We are working very hard on a 250 thousand square foot high school and this is the innovation we plan to incorporate in every inch of that.”

Superintendent Matt Akin said it’s all about personalized learning, the best way to get the best education. “This really is the future of learning for our school system.”