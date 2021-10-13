Future of Fairhope: What would you like to see? City leaders want to know

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The city of Fairhope will be hosting Comprehensive Land Use neighborhood meetings beginning next week on the Eastern Shore. The October meetings will be held at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 21, at the Quail Creek Clubhouse, and at 10 a.m. Friday, Oct. 22, at the Fairhope Civic Center.

City leaders want the public’s input on future plans as Fairhope continues to grow.

“The Comprehensive Plan team and city staff will be on hand at each meeting to explain the

process and gather feedback from residents. The project involves the creation of a community-driven comprehensive land-use plan for the city of Fairhope to address growth with an

emphasis on environmental stewardship and legal foundation for implementation. The

feedback gathered during the community engagement portion of the project will be key in

helping drive the development of the plan.” Jessica Walker, city of Fairhope

Several November meetings are now on the calendar, too. The meeting information can be found here.

“Your feedback is critical to the development of a successful plan that is truly community-driven,” Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan said. “I strongly encourage you to attend one of these or future neighborhood meetings to make sure your voice is heard. This is your chance to have your opinions counted.”