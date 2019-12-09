Future of Daphne recycling center being determined after fire

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Plans are being discussed for the future of the recycling center in Daphne after a fire destroyed the building on Friday.

We’re told officials are working to determine the future of the program this week and the logistics.

News 5 learned Friday the building caught fire around 1:55 p.m. and it took fire crews almost two hours to put out the blaze.

hoping to have a solution soon.

Public Works Director Jeremy Sasser says the recycling pickup schedule will remain the same. Unfortunately, most of the pickups will be sent to the landfill until they’re able to come up with a permanent solution. He says they are working with nearby cities to determine how best to move forward. They’re

