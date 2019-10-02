Funeral Wednesday for former Congressman Jack Edwards

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — People say their final goodbyes to a former Congressman who passed away less than a week ago. Services will be held today for Jack Edwards

Edwards represented Alabama’s First Congressional District for 20 years. Today they’ll pay tribute to his service and life in his hometown of Fairhope.

He was first elected to Congress in 1964 with what was known as the “Goldwater landslide” for the deep south. He oversaw funding for the rebuilding of the Dauphin Island Bridge after Hurricane Frederick and many other infrastructure projects. According to a news release he was born in Birmingham, and served in the U.S. Marine Corps and earned both his bachelor’s degree and law degree from the University of Alabama.

Visitation will start at 1 pm at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Fairhope. The funeral service follows at 2:30 pm.