FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A celebration of life will be held on Friday for Baxter Duddy, who passed away over the weekend after battling brain and spine tumors for more than three years.

The ceremony will begin at 6 p.m. at Oak Hollow Farm in Fairhope, according to a Facebook page run by Duddy’s family.

In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for donations to Pilots for Christ, the Make-A-Wish Foundation, or the trial Duddy was on.