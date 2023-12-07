FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s a strange-looking concrete structure tucked away behind an office complex in Montrose.

“The hermit hut as people fondly refer to it was the home of Henry Stuart for 22 years,” Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan. “It’s a beehive-shaped home.”

It was built in the early 1920s and is now on the National Register of Historic Places.

“We are worried as generational ownership of that property takes place that it could be in jeopardy,” she explained.

That’s why local author Sonny Brewer is spearheading efforts to have the home relocated to city property in Fairhope. He wrote the book ‘The Poet of Tolstoy Park’ in 2005 based on Stuart’s life here and his unique way of living.

“He chose this spot because he liked Fairhope, what Fairhope meant to him,” Brewer said.

Visitors from across the globe have stopped by to sign the guestbook through the years. $200,000 is needed to pay for the move, which is an expense the city won’t help with. But donations are being accepted at city hall, and Fairhope Mayor Sherry Sullivan said several locations are currently being considered.

“We have looked at places like maybe the museum campus back off of Bancroft or even Knoll Park, just to be able to have it in a very visible location so people see it; we could put a historic marker there,” Sullivan said.

Once the funds are raised the structure will be moved. Mayor Sullivan said several donations have already been made. Brewer says preserving this hut is something he’ll keep pushing for until it finds a new home.

“I hope it goes to a nice wooded spot and 40, 50, 100 years from now it’s still a Fairhope story, a Fairhope icon,” he continued.

Checks can be made to the City of Fairhope for the Henry Stuart Hermit House P.O. Drawer 429 Fairhope, AL 36533.

