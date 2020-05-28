Fundraiser set up for 22-year-old father who died after going missing in the water near Perdido Pass

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Darius Robinson, 22, was one of two men who crews spent the beginning of the week searching for near Perdido Pass after witnesses reported them struggling in the water.

His body, and the body of 28-year-old Ryan Guy washed ashore in Gulf Shores on Wednesday. They’re both from the New Orleans area.

According to a Go Fund Me set up for Robinson, who has a 2-year-old daughter.

“As I ask for assistance for your angel, I pray that your presence will shine bright through your daughter.  Any help at this time will be greatly appreciated in our time of bereavement. We love you Darius, and we will cherish the good memories you left behind,” the page reads.

