Fundraiser set for veteran Bay Minette firefighter diagnosed with brain tumor

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Capt. Jeremy McKissack has spent the last 20 years saving lives as a Bay Minette firefighter. His service stretches beyond city limits, also working part-time for the Daphne Fire Department and as a volunteer firefighter with Rabun and Perdido.

After receiving the original “suspected brain tumor” diagnosis, Pilots for Christ flew McKissack and his wife to the Cleveland Clinic in Ohio for further testing, where that diagnosis was confirmed.

Now, the community is rallying behind him and his wife.

“Capt. McKissack is a dedicated firefighter to the city as well as his community. He is always ready to help in time of need and is willing to help anyone,” said Fire Chief Mike Minchew. “I believe it is our time to give back and help him and his family.”

"We are traveling back to Cleveland for a biopsy on the mass located in his brainstem and we appreciate all the love and support and, most importantly, the prayers for our family," said Jeremy's wife Amber.







A raffle fundraiser is being planned by friends at Outdoor Addiction, and an account has been set up at Baldwin County Federal Credit Union.

Donations can be directed to Jeremy McKissack Benefit account at Baldwin County Federal Credit Union or via Paypal to jmkissackacct@gmail.com. For information about the raffle, contact Outdoor Addiction at 251-937-5282.

