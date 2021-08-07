Fundraiser Saturday for fallen Elberta firefighter

ELBERTA, Ala. (WKRG) — The community continues to pay tribute to a fallen firefighter in Elberta. Josh Hines died last month after a years-long battle with a rare illness. Two weeks ago a large crowd came out in Elberta for his memorial service and procession.

Today the town is hosting a fundraiser to help pay for final expenses. There will be food plates for sale, a silent auction, and live entertainment. The fundraiser runs today from 8 until 2 in Elberta’s town square. Hines is remembered as a dedicated public servant who loved his town and his family.

