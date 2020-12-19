Fundraiser in Fairhope Monday to benefit local human trafficking awareness group

by:

Posted: / Updated:

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Operation Royalty Rescue, a Baldwin County-based human trafficking awareness organization that launched earlier this year, is hoping to expand its reach.

Monday at The Ravenite Pizzeria, a portion of the day’s sales will go to the organization.

The group will use the money for training sessions and to bring in guest speakers.

