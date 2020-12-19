Fundraiser in Fairhope Monday to benefit local human trafficking awareness group

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — Operation Royalty Rescue, a Baldwin County-based human trafficking awareness organization that launched earlier this year, is hoping to expand its reach.
Monday at The Ravenite Pizzeria, a portion of the day’s sales will go to the organization.
The group will use the money for training sessions and to bring in guest speakers.
To learn more about the group, click here. For event details, click here.
