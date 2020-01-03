Fundraiser in Daphne will feature author Winston Groom

DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – An event aimed at autism research and development is coming to Daphne later this year.

Autism2Ability will be holding a fundraiser March 11th at the Daphne Civic Center. This event is themed “The Art of Communicating”, aimed at spreading awareness of autism through art, literature, music and technology.

A portion of the event will be Baldwin County High School art students competing for prizes.

At 5 p.m. the main event will begin, feathering guest authors Winston Groom, Watt Key and other unnamed celebrities. Live music will also be performed.

The Autism2Ability Research and Development Team is comprised of professionals who work with children with autism and their families every day and are recognized experts in their field. These individuals have begun the development of an online curriculum designed to address communication and behavioral needs of children and youth with ASD (Autism Spectrum Disorder). Where there is HOPE is in Autism2Ability’s individualized action plan curriculum aimed at K-12 as an intervention that will move these children toward independence.

Funding is needed to complete a portion of the App2Talk™ curriculum that is desperately needed for nonverbal children with ASD. About 50% of children and youth with ASD do not develop speech and those who do develop speech continue to have challenges associated with communication. As part of the project work plan the initial “pilot” for the nonverbal component we will offer the Autism2Ability Scholarship Program without cost to the participating schools.

Tickets for the March event will go on sale this weekend at Eventbrite.com.

To learn more about the organization you can click here to visit their website.

