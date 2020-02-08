Fundraiser helps build new Catholic church in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — It’s going to be the first completely new Catholic parish in the Mobile Archdiocese in over 40 years. Saturday parishioners raised money to help build it. The families of Blessed Francis Xavier Seelos Church in Spanish Fort have been meeting in the Prodisee Pantry building for more than a year now.

But recently they’ve made some bold steps towards building their own church. It will be right off of Highway 31 a few miles east of 181.

The congregation has already raised more than 1.5 million dollars for the project. This Saturday they held the inaugural “Francis in February” fundraiser to help bolster the building fund.

There were games, crafts, a cakewalk, live music, bingo, a BBQ cook-off and more. All proceeds go to build the new parish building on Highway 31.

WKRG News 5 is a proud sponsor of Francis in February. WKRG’s Devon Walsh was emcee.

LATEST STORIES: