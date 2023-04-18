FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – The deck is ripped away, the siding is torn off and the large three-story building on Mobile Street remains closed. It’s been this way since Hurricane Sally hit Baldwin County in 2020.

“When Hurricane Sally came in the wind blew from one direction and knocked some of the trees down and through the roof of the building. A few days later when Hurricane Zeta came through the winds came from another direction and we had more damage on the roof,” said Retired U.S. Army Major General Mike Sumrall.

Since then the American Legion Post 199 has used a portable building on site while members raise enough money to rebuild. The total cost of the project is close to $3.5 million, and while several hundred thousand dollars have already been raised through grants and community fundraisers, more is needed. But, that’s not stopping the progress.

“The plans are finished. The plans have been submitted to the City of Fairhope. The city has been reviewing for the last several months and we think we’ll have final approval sometime within the next few weeks,” said Sumrall.

Sumrall said summer concerts are planned again this year along with other events to help raise more money. He tells us construction won’t start until most of the money is raised, but he hopes that will happen sooner than later so they can get back in a larger facility.

“The plan is to put a restaurant on the first floor, an event center on the second floor and the third floor will be where the legion operates the day-to-day business,” he explained.

Once construction starts General Sumrall said it’ll take about a year to complete.