FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department along with several other fire departments responded to a “fully involved mobile home” fire early Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the FVFD.
According to the post, the volunteer department and Daphne Fire Department responded to a “structure fire” off of Highway 181 near Highway 104 around 1:04 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 20.
Daphne and Fairhope Fire Departments “immediately began fire attack,” along with Barnwell Fire Department, MedStar and the Fairhope Police Department.
“Unfortunately, the home, a small camper and a shed were all a total loss,” the post read. There were no “major injuries” to the homeowners or the firefighters.
Stay ahead of the biggest stories, breaking news and weather in Mobile, Pensacola and across the Gulf Coast and Alabama. Download the WKRG News 5 news app and be sure to turn on push alerts.