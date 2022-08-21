FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — The Fairhope Volunteer Fire Department along with several other fire departments responded to a “fully involved mobile home” fire early Saturday morning, according to a Facebook post from the FVFD.

According to the post, the volunteer department and Daphne Fire Department responded to a “structure fire” off of Highway 181 near Highway 104 around 1:04 a.m., Saturday, Aug. 20.

Daphne and Fairhope Fire Departments “immediately began fire attack,” along with Barnwell Fire Department, MedStar and the Fairhope Police Department.

“Unfortunately, the home, a small camper and a shed were all a total loss,” the post read. There were no “major injuries” to the homeowners or the firefighters.