Full-body scanner adds extra layer of protection at Baldwin County Jail

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) The computer displays an image of a full-body scan of an inmate recently booked into the Baldwin County Jail.

“If you look down here this is something the gentleman tried to bring in,” says the corrections officer. “It’s a meth pipe.” One of the first discoveries by the new full-body scanner now in use at the Baldwin County Jail.

“We’ve had people that have tried to smuggle in, of course, the typical knives, needles, pins, things of that nature. Of course, drugs are a big issue.”

To show how it works, Sheriff Hoss Mack handed me a handcuff key. “You simply step in, you face forward, stand still and then the scan does the work. The scan itself is reviewed in real-time by the corrections officer,” says Mack.

The key is obvious in the scan along with jewelry or any metal but the officers are trained to look for other things, like a circular void, in this case, it turned out to be a balloon filled with drugs.

“It does a full body scan in approximately four seconds,” says Mack. “We’re able to identify any contraband that the inmate may have on or in them.”

Weapons taken from inmates inside Baldwin County Jail



A mask confiscated from an inmate in the Baldwin County Jail.

A crucifix made from a plastic garbage bag.





Nails, plastic and other metal items transformed into

deadly weapons behind bars.

Items confiscated from inmates in the Baldwin County Jail over the years considered contraband.



There are three grades of body scanners on the market; military-grade, airport grade and the one in use in Baldwin County and now in Calhoun and Etowah counties.

So far, almost 2,000 inmates have been scanned. The sheriff says the scanner doesn’t replace any of the other security measures, it is an added security measure that already has made a difference in not only the safety of the staff but the inmates as well.

