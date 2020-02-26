Fugitive veteran who faked death transported back to Mississippi jail

JACKSON COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — Jacob Scott, who authorities say faked his own death in Orange Beach to avoid prosecution on sex charges, is back in the Jackson County Adult Detention Center.

Scott was arrested late January in Oklahoma shortly after he was added to the U.S. Marshal’s Top 15 Most Wanted fugitive list.

U.S. Marshals dropped Scott of at the jail Wednesday afternoon.

Scott was charged with sexual assault, and sexual exploitation of a child for allegedly abusing his step daughter.

Marshals say he faked his own death by staging a suicide in a boat. 

He’s set to appear in Jackson County Circuit Court on March 11th.

