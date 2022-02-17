BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office is looking for a man who “is wanted for several release violation warrants for Burglary and Theft of Property First Degree,” according to a BCSO news release.

Andrew Hubbard, 52, of Bay Minette is know to spend time in the Phillipsville Rd. area of Bay Minette and the Atmore and Poarch areas of Escambia County, Ala., according to the release.

The Sheriff’s Office said Hubbard is 6-foot 3-inches tall and weighs 185 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes.

If you see Hubbard or have any information about where he might be, you are asked to call the BCSO at 251-937-0202.