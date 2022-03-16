FORT MORGAN, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Fort Morgan Volunteer Fire Department along with community leaders broke ground on a new fire station Wednesday morning.

The new Fire Station 2 will be located on property adjacent to the current station.

Fire Department Board President Mike Ludvigson says the move has been a long time coming and is a critical need for the department.

“The new station will have a higher ceiling, higher doors so as we progress we can put larger equipment in it that’s huge, the training area is another thing and it is going to be built to a higher standard so it will withstand heavier winds than this building.”

The project has been in the works for almost six years and involves a land swap with the owner of Sassy Bass restaurant Mark Frohlich and the purchase of the old fire station building that sits behind the restaurant’s current location.

Frolich plans to use the old fire station building to expand his restaurant.

Site work is expected to start in the coming weeks and construction completed before the end of the year.