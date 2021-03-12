Frustrations continue over lack of vaccine in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) Go to your computer and try and find anywhere in Baldwin County to get vaccinated for Covid 19 and you may get as frustrated as Gary Lindsey did. “Being 65 I’ve waited my turn, I’ll go ahead and schedule one even if it is a month or two down the road but I can’t even do that.”

The Alabama Department of Public Health’s Covid dashboard only shows seven providers in the county. Earlier the Walmart in Bay Minette was the only one with appointments available.

Pharmacy’s and other designated providers are either booked up or have no vaccine.

“We sit here thinking are we going to die from this thing because we can’t have a vaccine and can’t get one,” says Jan Hughes. A couple of weeks ago we introduced you to Tom and Jan Hughes while they were still searching for a place to get vaccinated. A few clicks of the keyboard after our visit they got an appointment and got their first dose in Florida. “I would almost recommend them going across the state line if you can’t get it here which it’s really, really hard to do,” says Tom.

Gary Lindsey also found an appointment in Florida but would rather things be different where he lives. “I get a little frustrated, little bit disappointed that Baldwin County doesn’t have the same attention paid to it I guess as some of the other surrounding counties. Why that is, I don’t know.”

State health officials say demand for the vaccine is still greater than the supply but by the end of April they say the supply should start catching up.