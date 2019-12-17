Friends mourn loss of young mother killed at Baldwin party

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Members of the Baldwin County Major Crimes Unit are still trying to find whoever is responsible for a fatal shooting in Elsanor that left a young mother dead Sunday morning. Friends describe the victim as a quiet young woman and a devoted mother.

Friends say Dominique Marshall grew up in Bay Minette, worked in Bay Minette and was one of the sweetest people you’d ever want to meet. Marshall was only 21 years old. She died early Sunday morning following a shooting a house part in Elsanor. Friends say she was well-liked at her job at the Bay Minette Walmart and was generally soft-spoken. Cameron Gaines said she grew up with Marshall in Baldwin County and first heard the news at 3 a.m. Sunday.

“It’s very hard because Dominique loved her son and you could tell she loved her son… [She] didn’t go out, she didn’t party, when she wasn’t at work she was with her son, and it’s sad to know someone would take her from her only child and not confess to it,” Gaines said.

LATEST STORIES