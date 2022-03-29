BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — A motorcyclist injured in a serious crash Monday afternoon in Baldwin County remains at Sacred Heart Hospital in Pensacola Tuesday, according to family and friends.

They’ve identified the injured biker as Chris Adams. We’re told many of his injuries were to his arms and legs, but his lungs are also bruised. Friends said doctors are monitoring his breathing and swelling Tuesday, March 29.

The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency tells WKRG News 5 the crash occurred at about 1:20 p.m. near Highway 90 and Highway 87 in the Elsanor community. The motorcycle and an RV collided, but ALEA said the cause of the accident is still under investigation.