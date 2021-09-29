‘Friendly stalker’ gets one-on-one time with De Niro, Cattrall in Loxley

LOXLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — Heidi Bellerjeau has dubbed herself a “friendly stalker.”

She started making friends with movie crew members when she found out “About my Father” starring Robert De Niro and Kim Cattrall was being shot in the Steelewood Subdivision in Loxley where she lives.

“Fabulous production assistants said, ‘Oh, they’ll be wrapping up in a couple of hours.’ Went back to my house. Two hours later, I had my alarm set. I went down to base camp, set on a hill, and just by watching people I could tell what was going on,” she said.

Monday, she saw the tinted SUVs show up, and she shot her show.

When approaching De Niro, “He was just so obliging to turn around and actually greet me and get a pic. He had a 3 a.m. wake-up call and had been on set since 8 that morning. So he was just so kind it was so fun,” Bellerjeau said.

And when approaching Cattrall, “She said in the sweetest voice, ‘Yes!’ And I said, ‘I would love a quick picture, I know you’re tired.’ And she said, ‘Absolutely! Love to give you a picture.’ And the funny thing I said to her — ‘I’m a bigger fan of yours than Mr. De Niro,’ and she said, ‘Let’s not tell him that.'”

For more on the film itself, click here.