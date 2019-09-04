Friend helps deliver new oxygen tank holder to classmate

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) – Baldwin County High School student Lane Aaron noticed his friend needed a new oxygen tank holder and decided to come up with a way to help him with his need. Luckily, his mom works at North Baldwin Pharmacy and she was able to help get a new tank holder donated.

Lane and Tysis Barnes are in the same Physical Education class and teacher DeMarcus Mosley said the two often spend time together during that period. Coach Mosley said Tysis’ old holder was falling apart and his friend wanted to help solve that problem. 

During last week’s pep rally Principal Craig Smith recognized Lane for his kindness and presented him with tickets to the football game.

