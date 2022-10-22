BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say two people are dead following a crash Friday night on Highway 225, six miles north of Bay Minette.

According to a news release a 1991 Toyota pickup was hit from behind by a 2021 Dodge Ram at about 6:40 Friday evening. The news release said, after the impact, the pickup left the road and hit a tree. The driver of the pickup, 82-year-old James Smith, and a passenger 76-year-old Juanita Smith died at the scene. Both were from Bay Minette. The news release identifies the driver of the 2021 Dodge Ram as a 44-year-old man from Uriah. Troopers continue to investigate the incident.