French Legion of Honor awarded to local veteran

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) – A big honor today for a local veteran in Baldwin County. Herbert T. Baskin of Perdido Beach is being awarded the French Legion of Honor during a ceremony in Foley.

The Legion of Honor is bestowed upon French citizens as well as foreign nationals who have served France or the ideals it upholds, including individuals who have contributed to the country professionally, as well as veterans such as the Americans who risked their lives during World War II fighting on French soil.

President of the French Republic Emmanuel Macron designates the recipients of the Legion of Honor. Mr. Baskin will be decorated by the Consul General of France in Atlanta Vincent Hommeril. Below is a brief summary of Mr. Baskin’s involvement in World War II:

Mr. Baskin entered into active service in the U.S. Army on February 8, 1943. As captain aboard a seagoing tugboat during WWII, he made numerous supply delivers to and from France and England and provided aid and assistance to other seagoing vessels. Among his missions, Mr. Baskin participated in search and rescue efforts after the SS Leopoldville Troopship was torpedoed off the coast of Cherbourg, France. Mr. Baskin served in the 335th Transportation Corps Harbor Craft Company.

Some of the best-known American recipients of the Legion of Honor include Generals Dwight D. Eisenhower and Douglas MacArthur and, as an institution, the United States Military Academy at West Point.