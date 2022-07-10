ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Freedom returns to Orange Beach. City officials announced the return of “Freedom Fest” for late September 2022.

You may remember the first “Freedom Fest” was quickly assembled last year after the National Shrimp Festival in Gulf Shores was canceled for the second year in a row in 2021 due in part to continued COVID concerns and a lack of volunteers.

This year’s Freedom Fest runs from September 30th to October 2nd. It closes days before the return of Shrimp Festival on October 6th. While Freedom Fest only lasted a single day last year, many considered the big crowd a success and welcomed another festival meant to draw tourism.

Freedom Fest is still looking for vendors as well.