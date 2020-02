(BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) Plant a tree to celebrate Arbor Day! The Bay Minette Beautification Committee is hosting a tree giveaway this Saturday (2/22/20) beginning at 8:00 am at Bay Minette City Hall. Tree available are: Carolina Silverbell, Catalpa, Red Maple, Southern Magnolia, Sycamore and Tulip Poplar.

There is a limit of six trees per household. You can call Bay Minette City Hall for details @ 251-580-1625.