Free meals for all Baldwin County Public school students start Tuesday

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — Baldwin County students attending traditional school this year get a bonus starting today. All students will be eligible for a free meal for the rest of 2020. This is a program from the US Department of Agriculture so it’s free for parents but something we’re all paying for anyway.

Under the terms of the program, all students are allowed one full meal, either breakfast or lunch at no charge. It must be a full meal and does not include add-ons. Items like a roll or piece of fruit would require a charge.

This runs through at least the end of 2020. It’s unclear if it will continue for the remainder of the school year after winter break.

Virtual school students are not eligible. The superintendent’s message said that’s because food service isn’t provided in that program in the first place.