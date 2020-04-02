Free food in Foley as restaurant finds a way to keep serving the public

Local restaurants have been shut down for weeks but most are still finding a way to feed the masses and in Foley, they were feeding them for free.

Hundreds of lunches, “No one goes away hungry. No one will be turned away,” packed, stacked and ready to go at the Masonic Lodge in Foley.

“We’re doing ham sandwiches, roast beef sandwiches, hot dogs, chicken tenders and french fries,” says Jennifer Waller assistant manager at Lucy’s Retired Surfers Bar and Restaurant. Just about a month ago they opened their doors for the first time at Owa. Two weeks ago they had to close them but they are still making an impact in the town they now call home.

“It does help because if you don’t have food assistance you spend a lot of money on food everyday. I know I do,” says Jessy Baker who stopped by to pick up lunch. “So this can go toward a bill or rent or something.”

For those who couldn’t stop by a pick up a lunch, they delivered. “It’s an eye-opener to see there are people that still have a heart and they actually care,” says Katelyn Chandler and in times like these that caring maybe more important than the food.

Folks from the restaurant and volunteers will be back at the Masonic Lodge in Foley Saturday at 8 in the morning serving breakfast. Friday they will be back in Bay Minette at the Masonic Lodge near the courthouse serving chili all of it for free.

