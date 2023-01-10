BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — In a tough economy getting a handle on your finances might be the first step to stability. A group in Bay Minette is offering free financial wellness classes to help families get on track.

Worries about money can be a significant source of stress for people of any age. This course is designed to help people stop and get a handle on it. The Douglasville School of Arts and Recreation in Bay Minette will host the next financial wellness class this Saturday at 10. It’s a free event happening twice a month at the old historic school. It’s for anyone from teens to seniors who want to try and get their savings and future wealth in order. The organizer says some families fly by the seat of their pants and don’t know how much money is coming in and more importantly how much money is going out.

“It takes a toll on your mental status, you don’t know what’s coming in and what’s coming out and just stopping and having someone to help you look at your financials,” said Light of the City Assistant Director Joshua Brown. Brown says they help participants put together a visual representation of their finances. He says they inevitably find extra money in most people’s budgets from forgotten subscriptions to unnecessary insurance coverage. They can put that into saving and set goals for the future. For more information check their Facebook Event Page.