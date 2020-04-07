Free testing Tuesday in Robertsdale

ROBERTSDALE, Ala. (WKRG) — Twenty-two tests were performed Tuesday at the public health clinic in Robertsdale. Not just anyone could come through the line for this free test. They first had to go through a pre-screening process and have an appointment.

The clinic parking lot a free testing clinic for four hours Tuesday. Those with symptoms or at risk were given the nasal test and sent on their way to await the results. Health officials say results should be back within three to four business days.

The one day testing clinic lasted from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m., with cars in and out in less than five minutes.

This was the only day scheduled for the free tests. Another clinic could happen in the coming weeks if there are enough supplies and if there is a need.