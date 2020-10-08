Free clinic answers housing questions after Hurricane Sally

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — U-hauls and boxes of memories have been replaced with workers trying to repair what Hurricane Sally destroyed. Those families displaced by the storm are looking for answers. “The first legal problem to surface after a storm like this is housing,” says attorney Larry Gardella. “Somebody not being able to continue in their house and the landlord still wanting to get rent.”

It’s those kind of problems a group of attorneys addressed during a free clinic hosted by Prodisee Pantry but there are no quick fixes here.

“If you are trying to do something government-related, there’s a long wait time,” says attorney Peter Mackey. Guidance through the FEMA process, assistance with loans, landlord tenant disagreements, all challenges being tackled for a population used to making hard decisions. “A lot of folks are living week-to-week and they have to make the decision; do I fix my transmission so I can go to work or pay my rent or mortgage payment.”

There is no timetable on when repairs will be finished and families will be able to move back but there are plans to host another free clinic to provide answers and support in the coming weeks. Those plans have not been finalized yet.

