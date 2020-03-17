Free books and magazines outside Bay Minette Library to keep kids reading during Covid-19 lockdown

BAY MINETTE, Ala. (WKRG) — If you have nothing to do in Baldwin County, the Bay Minette Public Library has a cart full of free books and magazines for you to enjoy at no charge.

The doors at the Bay Minette Public Library may be closed, but there are plenty of FREE resources available! There are two book carts loaded with books and magazines parked in the breezeway on the West Second Street side of the library! City of Bay Minette

The city says the library book drop is open for returns and the courier service will not run during this time, so all holds have been suspended.

The Children’s Librarian Victoria Barnett plans to offer a Virtual Storytime via Facebook Live at 10 a.m for the kids. Free wi-fi is available 24/7 in the library parking lot and courtyard area.

For more information, or to speak to someone at the library, call 251-580-1648. Visit the library’s website at www.bayminettepubliclibrary.org to access digital libraries.

LATEST STORIES: