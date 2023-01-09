FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) – Those interested in attending a baseball camp this week on the Eastern Shore are encouraged to register now. A free camp, open to ages 6 to 12 years old, will be held Tuesday and Thursday in Fairhope.

The camp will be hosted by the Fairhope High School baseball coaching staff and players. Guest instructors will also attend the two-day event, including players from the Washington Nationals, Boston Red Sox, Arizona Diamondbacks and the University of South Alabama.

This event will be held at the Fairhope High School baseball field located at Volanta Park. If you’re interested in signing up, email phunter@bcbe.org or call 334-707-1929.