Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opens in Spanish Fort

SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) — Freddy’s Frozen Custard & Steakburgers opened Tuesday near the Eastern Shore Centre on Highway 181, and cars lined the block Wednesday.

Freddy’s is known for its cooked-to-order steakburgers made with lean 100 percent ground beef, Vienna Beef hot dogs, crispy shoestring fries and frozen custard treats made with freshly churned chocolate or vanilla frozen custard.

“The retail corridor along AL-181 is home to a wide variety of retail businesses, restaurants and family-friendly entertainment venues that makes it a great fit for Freddy’s,” said Jo Williams, franchise owner. “We’re excited to enter this dynamic neighborhood and bring delicious, cooked-to-order food to the surrounding businesses and residents.”

The 3,112 square-foot, freestanding restaurant seats 99 people and has additional seating on the patio. Indoor seating is temporarily reduced to half capacity due to government restrictions. Drive-thru and carry out services are also available. Hours of operation are 10:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday and 10:30 a.m. to 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday.

Co-founded in 2002 by Scott Redler and Bill, Randy and Freddy Simon, Freddy’s opened its first location in Wichita, Kansas, offering a unique combination of cooked-to-order steakburgers seasoned with Freddy’s Famous Steakburger & Fry Seasoning, Vienna Beef hot dogs, shoestring fries paired with Freddy’s Famous Fry Sauce and frozen custard that is freshly churned throughout the day. Today, Freddy’s has grown to more than 375 domestic locations that serve 32 states across the nation from California to Pennsylvania, Virginia, down the East Coast states to Florida and three international locations in Dubai.

