FPD: Woman held against will, brutally beaten by Mississippi man

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) — The Foley Police Department reports that a woman was held against her will and brutally beaten.

On March 21, 2020 the FPD responded to a call where a woman claimed she needed help. Once officers arrived, they found a badly beaten woman with multiple injuries and covered in blood.

When officers entered the residence, they saw 34-year-old Gary Hawkins of Mississippi. Officers say Hawkins was intoxicated and bleeding from minor wounds.

Further investigation revealed that Hawkins held the victim against her will while brutally beating her to unconsciousness inside her residence. The victim sustained swelling and significant trauma but her injuries are not life-threatening.

Due to the significance of the injuries, Hawkins was arrested and charged with Felony Domestic Violence 1st Degree (Assault), Felony Kidnapping 1st Degree, Felony Domestic Violence 2nd Degree (Strangulation) and Misdemeanor Possession of Marijuana 2nd Degree, according to FPD.

Hawkins is being held with no bond.

LATEST STORIES: