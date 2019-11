SPANISH FORT, Ala. (WKRG) – Spanish Fort Police Chief David Edgar confirms officers shot and killed a fox early Monday morning.

A resident in Spanish Fort Estates called police after noticing the fox near her home. She says it was acting odd and it had been spotted nearby several times recently.

This happened on Patrician Drive. Chief Edgar says he is not positive the animal was rabid, but there is a high likelihood due to the behavior.

