DAPHNE, Ala. (WKRG) – Daphne Police confirm animal control captured a fox this morning in Lake Forest. We’re told the animal is being tested for rabies.

A woman on Facebook claims she spotted the fox Tuesday morning and locked herself in the gates tennis courts as a precaution. Residents say they’ve spotted a fox in the area over the last few days.

We’ve reached out to animal control for comment and are waiting to hear back.