ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Orange Beach and Gulf Shores Tourism said the Fourth of July weekend is the busiest weekend all summer long.

As the crowds and traffic make their way down to our Gulf Coast beaches, the Fourth of July weekend has already started to get packed out.

Beth Gendler, CEO of Orange Beach and Gulf Shores Tourism, said places to stay are almost sold out.

“We are going to run anywhere from 85 to 94 percent occupancy this coming week, it looks like the Fourth of July between owner-occupied and visitors from out of the area, we are going to be right at 94%,” Gendler said.

Some beachgoers said it’s already getting tough to move around and it looks like things will only get worse.

Dan and Katie Judy are visiting the Gulf Coast from Georgia and they said the crowds are definitely arriving.

“There has been a lot of traffic, we went to Foley yesterday and went to Lamberts. We had to wait for a little bit, there was a good crowd there but we’ve been coming down here our whole life and it’s definitely pretty crowded around Fourth of July weekend,” Dan Judy said.

Gendler said despite the flight cancellations across the country, it should not put a damper on the incoming crowds.

“We are a majority drive destination, so because of the condominiums and beach houses that are here, I think most families, from our research, has shown, is most families drive here, so they load everyone up, they put their coolers and all there stuff and all the kids, grandma and grandpa, and drive here, so the flights hasn’t affected us and I don’t foresee it affecting us,” Gendler said.

As the Fourth of July weekend kicks off and the crowds start to arrive, remember to be safe and to check out the flags that are flying each day on the beach.