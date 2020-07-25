Four saved from rough waters by Orange Beach Fire/Rescue

ORANGE BEACH, Ala. (WKRG) — Four people are doing okay after a very close call Friday night. Orange Beach Firefighters were dispatched to the water near Phoenix VII Vacation Rental Condominiums Friday night at about 7 pm.

Four swimmers in distress were rescued. An official said it started when a 12-year-old was having trouble in the water and then three young adults tried to help and then they struggled in the water as well. Rough surf and a strong rip current have been the norm along the coast for the past several days.