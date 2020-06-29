Four hospitalized after Elsanor car accident

ELSANOR, Ala. (WKRG) — Four people are hospitalized after a car accident Saturday night. Three of which had to be airlifted from the scene.

The crash happened at County Road 87 and US Highway 90 in Elsanor between a silver car and a pickup truck. Three helicopters were called to the scene. Witnesses say the driver of the silver car and three people in the pickup truck were all transported to area hospitals.

State troopers say all are reported in stable condition.

