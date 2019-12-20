Four guns seized from deadly house party shooting in Baldwin County

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Four guns were seized from people who attended the house party that erupted in gunfire early Sunday morning.

Those guns, along with shell casings found at the scene, will be analyzed and compared to the bullet that struck and killed 21-year-old Dominique Marshall.

The young mother from Bay Minette was caught in the crossfire from at least two shooters who fired more than two dozen rounds, investigators said.

Marshall was struck by a single bullet and died as friends tried to take her to a hospital.

More than 100 people were possibly at the party, which was held at an Airbnb rental home on G.W. Lewis Lane.

No arrests have been made in the case.

LATEST POSTS: