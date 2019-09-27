Four former Baldwin County school employees suing district

BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) — Four former employees with the Baldwin County school district have sued the Baldwin County Board of Education.

Teachers Michelle McCann, Amy McKenzie, and Charann Dumelow, and custodian Nikki Nichelson all worked at schools in Gulf Shores before the city split off into its own school district. They each had worked there for well over the three years needed to establish tenure. They wanted to stay employed under the county school system, rather than working for Gulf Shores City Schools, but were not hired back by the Baldwin County Board of Education.

“The Students First Act did create a piece of statute that allowed teachers involved in a split-off school system to transfer that tenure,” said Mary Pilcher, the attorney representing the teachers. Pilcher says the biggest problem is that the employees were never given a reason for why they weren’t able to remain employed.

“Find out what were there real reasons for not wanting these teachers. Because what they did was they hired some teachers and allowed some teachers to be put in other positions. And others they didn’t,” said Pilcher.

According to court records, the Baldwin County Board of Education filed a motion to dismiss the case. We reached out to officials with the district for comment, and told “We do not comment on pending litigation.”