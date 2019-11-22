Four arrested in two Foley drug, gun raids

FOLEY, Ala. (WKRG) A rude awakening in a quiet Foley neighborhood as it erupts in sirens, flash-bangs and commands.

A four-month investigation focusing on drugs and guns came to a head Friday morning at a house on Amazon Drive. Justin Goldman, John Stewart and Gwendolyn Rowell arrested on gun and drug charges. A house on Respite Lane also hit by local and federal authorities where Joseph Stayer was taken into custody. Both houses are connected according to police, Stayer owns the house on Amazon and rents to Goldman.

Drugs like heroin, methamphetamine, marijuana and guns were the focus. “There is a lot of suspicious activity that happens down there people coming and going all hours of the night.” Neighbors did not want to be identified but knew something was going on at the house at the end of Amazon Drive. “The main character, the one they are really after, he just showed up and was totally oblivious to what was going on till he had five AR-15’s pointed at him,” said one neighbor who watched the drama unfold.

Other neighbors claimed they were scared to leave their own homes and had been threatened by the people living in the house. “In both instances, it made the neighborhood very happy to know that this was being cleaned up and their neighborhoods are safer,” says Foley Deputy Chief Thurston Bullock.

Investigators say they discovered a marijuana grow room in the Amazon Drive house. They also found black tar heroin and recovered four guns. All four suspects have an extensive criminal record.

